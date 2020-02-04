Clear
Marion Lee Goldesberry, 82

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Marion Lee Goldesberry, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He was born November 10, 1937 to Alfred and Ruth (Ray) Goldesberry in Braymer, Missouri.
Marion married Shirley Helton on July 4, 1956; she passed in 2014
He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.
Marion enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Survivors include children, Sabrina Gwaltney (Herb) and James Goldesberry (Ambria King); and grandson, Bryson Goldesberry.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice.

