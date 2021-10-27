Clear
Marion Rose Reed, 93

Marion Rose Reed, 93, Houston, Texas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:36 PM

She was born August 28, 1928 in St. Joseph to Henry and Gertrude (Bibbins) Franklin.
Marion was a secretary for Community Housing Ministry in St. Joseph.
Marion enjoyed spending time with her family and church family, traveling, game nights with her neighborhood ladies group, and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Reed, who passed in 1999; son, Billie Jackson in 1996; and daughter, Lois Jean Chambers in 1987.
Survivors include son, Henry Jackson; grandchildren, Tammy Walker, Stacye Ballinger, Marion Jackson, Bobby Chambers, Chad Richardson, Lois Jackson, Promise Chambers, Lester Chappelle (Brandy), Ruben Chapelle (Liz), Billy Jackson, Jason Chambers, Christina Jackson, Lawnell Jackson; 47 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, St. Francis Baptist Temple, 1601 Angelique St., St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Masks will be required. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

