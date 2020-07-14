Marjorie Ann Steidel, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born November 4, 1932 in Wathena, Kansas to Guy and Viola (Gentet) Gardner.

Marjorie married Albert Steidel June 26, 1955; he preceded her in death January 22, 1993.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Marjorie’s family was the light in her life, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marjorie enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; brothers, Truman “Sam” Milbourn I (Minye) and Kenneth Gardner (Betty).

Survivors include her children, Valerie Steidel, Shawn Steidel (Jenny), John Steidel, Judy Edwards; extra daughters, Linda Moffatt, Sabrina Bracken, Rebekah Sollars, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.