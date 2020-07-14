Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy Full Story

Marjorie Ann Steidel, 87

Visitation: Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 500 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, July 16th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Marjorie Ann Steidel, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born November 4, 1932 in Wathena, Kansas to Guy and Viola (Gentet) Gardner.
Marjorie married Albert Steidel June 26, 1955; he preceded her in death January 22, 1993.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Marjorie’s family was the light in her life, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marjorie enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; brothers, Truman “Sam” Milbourn I (Minye) and Kenneth Gardner (Betty).
Survivors include her children, Valerie Steidel, Shawn Steidel (Jenny), John Steidel, Judy Edwards; extra daughters, Linda Moffatt, Sabrina Bracken, Rebekah Sollars, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories