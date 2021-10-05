Marjorie Arlene Hutt, 89

Marjorie “Marge” Arlene Hutt, came into this world in Coin, Iowa on January 12, 1932, with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She went home peacefully on September 27, 2021 with her smile becoming just a bit bigger and that song playing just a little louder as she was reunited with the love of her life, Jack Hutt. They are both “smilin’ ” now!

On January 7, 1951, she married Jack E. Hutt and enjoyed 49 years of marriage, until his passing on November 23, 1997. They resided most of their married life in Maryville, Mo. where they both became proud followers and supporters of the Spoofhounds and Bearcats.

Marge and Jack have two sons Mike (Patti) and Doug (Kim). “Grandma”/”Grammy” has five grandchildren – Shawna (Trevor Sperry), Brian (Kelli) Hutt, Tyler (Tierney) Hutt, Travis (Liz) Hutt, and Tanner Hutt, and 4 great- grandchildren, Collins, Leeann, Brooklyn and Yates.

Like a proud lioness, Family was everything to Marge. She was born to her father Ralph and mother Alice (Wright) Murphy of Coin, Iowa. She was blessed having grown up in this “field of dreams” setting with seven siblings. She is survived by sisters, Lorene Whitehill, Maxine Coursey and Janet Luke, while four siblings preceded her in death - Gerald Murphy, Jean Shankel, Jimmy Murphy and Merna Young. She was known affectionately as “Aunt Marge” to her forty-seven nieces and nephews. Keeping the extended family connected and current was one of her great joys. Family Reunions were always a delight in her life.

Marge was an active member of the Maryville United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the Esther Circle, Friends Caring and worked tirelessly at the church bazaars. She and her husband Jack volunteered at Camp Quality for many years. She had many interests including traveling, camping, gardening, cooking and playing cards with her friends and family. She was a loyal fan of both the Royals and Chiefs, whether they were winning Super Bowls and World Series or dwelling at the bottom of the standings. After all loyalty is everything!

Services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, MO. A visitation with family members will be held in the Annex of the Church beginning at 9:00 am, with the service at 10:00 am. A reception with refreshments will immediately follow the service. Departure for a graveside service in Blanchard, IA will be at Noon.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses and especially the caring Mosaic Hospice Team. Fortunately her illness was short in nature.

Memorials can be directed in Marjorie’s name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO., or to the charity of the donor’s choosing.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.