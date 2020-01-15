Marjorie Dale Poppa-Beason, 85, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home in Maryville, with family at her side.

Marjorie was born on August 25, 1934 in Maryville, to Charles Lucas and Mable Esther (Gilbert) Riley. They preceded her in death.

Marjorie was a Nurse’s Aid in Maryville. She had worked at Nodaway Nursing Home, and the Younger Group Home. She was a member of the Hope Fellowship Church, St. Joseph, MO. She lived for her children and grandchildren.

On January 26, 1973, Marjorie was united in marriage to Clarence Beason. He passed away on August 18, 2011. She was also preceded by her brother, Charles Riley.

Her survivors include her children and step-children, Merel Junior Poppa, Kenneth Dale Poppa, Kirby Charles Poppa, Robert Poppa, Sheila Salyer, Linda Casey, Michael Poppa, and Sam Wermelskirchen; the Beason children, Kathy, Ivle, Ronnie, Bob, Randy, Lorie, Jeanie, Angie, and Sandy, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home Maryville. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.