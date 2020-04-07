Marjorie Eleen (McIntyre) Judd, 97, of Troy, Kansas passed away Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at a nursing home in Wathena, Kansas

Marjorie was born on September 30, 1922 in Sparks, Kansas; she was the fifth of seven children born to Terrance Wm and Ruby (Searles) McIntyre. Marjorie lived all of her life in Doniphan County. She attended Doniphan County Schools and was a member of St. James Parish, Fanning, Kansas, and then St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansas. She graduated from Troy High School in 1940, after a course of what was then called “Normal Training”; she was qualified to teach school. She filled in for Hillman Hull when he left to serve in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Marjorie left teaching and was married to Rex Judd of Troy.

Marjorie worked at various jobs in St. Joseph during the war years. Later she worked for Lawrence Karr at the funeral home in Troy, which turned out to be almost 50 years of employment and service to the community.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Melzer, Paul and Dean McIntyre, sisters; Mary Linville and Norma Wells.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Judd) Jaeger, Los Osos, California

Grandson, Robin Ruhnke (Sonja), Troy

Sister, Marilyn Ginther, Fresno, California

And numerous nieces and nephews

Private family Mass will be: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy

Burial: St. Charles CatholicCemetery in Troy

Memorials: St. Charles Catholic Church

Arrangements handled by the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.