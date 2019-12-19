Marjorie J. Brinton
1928-2019
Marjorie J. Brinton, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri after a short illness.
She was born August 7, 1928 in Kidder, Missouri.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William B. Brinton; parents, Raymond and Leota Potts of Kidder, Missouri.
Survivors include 4 daughters; one son; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
