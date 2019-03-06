Clear

Marjorie Mary Minnis July 27, 1933 - March 6, 2019

Marjorie Mary (McGrath) Minnis, 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away March 6, 2019.

Marjorie was born on July 27, 1933, in Waverly, Kansas to the late Harry and Effie (Fashing) McGrath.

Marjorie married D. Douglas Minnis on May 26, 1956. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Altar Society, Funeral Luncheon Committee and MWSU Faculty Wives.

Marjorie was a pillar of faith and a strong supporter of Catholic education. She demanded of her children to always do their best, and finish what they started. She committed herself to her family and to the many children who called her Nanny.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her brother James McGrath.

Surviving family includes husband Doug Minnis; children, Catherine Maurin (Steve), Kansas City, Kansas, and her children Stephen Maurin, Anne Maurin and Elizabeth Maurin; Stephen Minnis (Amy), Atchison, Kansas, and his children Matthew Minnis (Mary Katherine), Michael Minnis and Molly Minnis; Mary Margaret Gray (Neal), St. Joseph, Missouri, and her children Michael Evans (Becky), Mary Catherine Caskey (Aaron), Jane Gray and Joseph Gray; John Patrick Minnis (Angela), Overland Park, Kansas, and his children Jack Minnis, Andrew Minnis, Maggie Minnis and Michael Minnis; five great-grandchildren, Lucy, Oliver & Augie Evans, Catherine Caskey, Joseph Minnis; siblings, Donald McGrath, Dean McGrath, Philip McGrath, Patrick McGrath and Edward McGrath; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation: 9:00 AM Saturday; Parish Rosary: 9:40 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019, both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

The family has requested that memorials be made to St. Francis Xavier School or Bishop LeBlond High School.

