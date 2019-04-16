Marjorie Morris Bennett December 27, 1918 - April 15, 2019

Marjorie Morris Bennett, St. Joseph, Mo., died April 15, 2019, at the age of 100. Her life was a grand adventure. She survived the Great Depression and the Dust Bowls of Oklahoma, lived all over the world with her husband and three daughters, made an impact on hundreds of children through her career in education, and left to enrich the world 40 wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born in Granite, Okla., in 1918, Marge was the son of Daniel Jacob and Etta Zula Morris. She was married for almost 76 years to Lt. Col. Frank Woodrow Bennett, who preceded her in death. She was the mother of Roberta June Swope, Joyce Coker Dreier, and Marilyn Jo Huff. She loved her family, excelled in cooking, created magical birthday cakes, Halloween costumes, and doll clothes, and enjoyed playing games (and cheating at them). She was smart, skipping two grades in school and starting college in Weatherford, Oklahoma, at the age of 16. She was pretty, artistic, feisty and fun. After Frank retired from the Air Force, Marge and Frank lived in St. Louis for 34 years, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught emotionally and behaviorally challenged children for many years. Marge and Frank were long-time church members in St. Louis and active in a group called the KeenAgers. They moved to Olathe, Kan., in 2004 to be closer to family. She had been a resident of St. Joseph, Mo., for two years.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and their spouses, Roberta June Swope (Nick), Joyce Coker Dreier (Ron), and Marilyn Huff (Dick) and 12 grandsons: Todd Trueblood, Tague Trueblood (Kim), Thor Trueblood, Nick Swope (Sonia), John Swope (Rachel), Chad Coker (Renee), Scot Coker (Melissa), Bret Coker, and Joel Coker (Kalie), Christopher Huff (Dusty), Cory Huff (Simone), and Adam Huff (Abigail). She also had 28 great grandchildren. She was brightened by the companionship of Nicole Kisling, Melissa Markus, and Brad Dreier and their families.

She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Zula Smith, Oliver Conley, Cecil Morris, and George Morris. A private family service is planned in St. Joseph. Her remains will be interred in Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery with husband Frank. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com