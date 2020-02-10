Mark Alan Mudd, 53

Mark Alan Mudd

1966-2020

Mark Alan Mudd of Bates City, Missouri, passed away February 6th 2020.

Mark was born in Red Oak, Iowa on August 18th, 1966. He grew up in Atlantic, Iowa and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1985. Upon graduation, Mark enlisted in the United States Navy.

Serving 10 years as an aviation machinist mate, Mark was stationed aboard two aircraft carriers which took him to all corners of the world. Mark served in Operation Earnest Will in 1988, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Deny Flight in 1994 and 1995 earning him the Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and a host of other awards and accolades.

Mark was very much a family man to his children Austin and Amanda. Mark enjoyed spending Sunday’s watching the game and was a fan of the Florida Gators and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mark’s love of the outdoors often found him hunting, fishing, and grilling on his barbecue. Fishing was his favorite pastime as he fished many tournaments on the big lakes in Missouri. We know he is now fishing in heaven.

Mark is survived by his son, Austin Mudd and his wife Codee of Republic, Missouri; daughter, Amanda Mudd of Springfield, Missouri; parents, Dave and Sandy Mudd of Kimberling City, Missouri; his three brothers, Kevin Mudd and his wife Lori of Atlantic, Iowa, Rick Mudd and his wife Pamela of Lathrop, Missouri, and Reggie Mudd and his wife Cari of De Pere, Wisconsin; his companion, Tera Whitfield of Bates City, Missouri, and many cousins, a number of nieces and nephews, and many friends. Mark will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his son, Trevor Mudd, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.polandthompson.com.