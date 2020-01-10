Mark Allen Gill, 61

Maysville, Mo…. Mark A. Gill, 61, of Maysville, Mo., died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Mark was born March 18, 1958 in St. Joseph, Mo., the son of Patrick E. and Gloria (Guinn) Gill.

He lived in St. Joseph, Union Star, and Maysville, Mo., throughout his life.

Mark graduated from Union Star High School in 1977.

He later worked at Wiedmaier Truck Stop, and M.F. A.

Mark married Joyce Bradley on September 3, 1988.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, his wife Joyce, and his sisters, Patricia and Theresa Gill, and his best “Buddy” Little Joe, his beloved dog.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Guinn Morgan, of Osborn, Mo., his brother Jeffrey (Valerie) Gill, of Cross Timbers, Mo., his sister, Marcia (Bret) Deweese, Osborn, Mo., several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a favorite sister in law, Debbie Griffin, and a multitude of friends.

Mark dearly loved his family, and enjoyed nature, a variety of music, western movies, and his western boots.

Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service, where family will receive friends.

Private inurnment graveside service in Cummins, Ks., at a later date.

Rest in Peace, Mark, you’ve earned it.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the family for the Mark Gill Memorial Fund.