Mark B. Beems, Sr., 68

Mark B. Beems, Sr., 68, of St. Joseph, died August 2, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:17 PM

Mark B. Beems, Sr., 68, of St. Joseph, died August 2, 2021. He was born July 20, 1953 in St. Joseph to Edward Bernard and Josephine (Carter) Beems.

Survivors are his children Mark B. Beems, Jr (Cindy), Ashley Marie Beems, Lisa Ann Phillips (Donnie); grandchildren, Nichole, Hayley, Mark Ryan, Karyzma, Avore, Ivley, Tyson, Justin, Donna, Tony, Starr, Chevy, Alyna, Savannah, Beau Tyler, Tristan and Kali; several very special great-grandchildren; and step-sister Janette Johnson.

Preceding him in death were his parents; step-brother Paul Gary Davis; step-sister Ida Kagay; and grandson Logan Michael Beems.

Mark retired from the City of St. Joseph as a master mechanic. He most enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Beems has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No services scheduled at this time.

