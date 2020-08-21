Mark Cannon

1953-2020

Mark Cannon, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born June 17, 1953 in Fresno, California to Gerald and Joyce (Egger) Cannon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Dustin Cannon.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Mark’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.