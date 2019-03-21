Clear
Mar 24 Parish Rosary Sunday, March 24, 2019, 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Mar 24 Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Mar 25 Service Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Mark Christopher Hernandez
1976-2019

Mark Christopher Hernandez, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was born September 26, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mark married Valorie Lee Hurt March 5, 2004. She survives of the home.
He graduated from Bishop LeBlond Memorial High School in 1995.
Mark was a highly respected case manager for the homeless at Community Missions 8th Street Drop-In Center.
He enjoyed fishing, concerts, sports, MTV and the Denver Broncos. He was also very patriotic and proud of his Mexican heritage, but most of all Mark loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hernandez; grandparents, Henry A. and Margaret (Jaeger) Schafer, Natividad “John” and Edna Mae (Ferguson) Hernandez; mother-in-law, Judy Hurt; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Additional survivors include mother, Mary Hernandez; brothers, Brian Hernandez (Carrie) and Vincent Hernandez (Lori); sister, Christina Crouse (Ed); sister-in-law, Vickie Ezzell (Terry); father-in-law, Larry Hurt; his cats and beloved dog, Romy; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers the donations may be made to family to purchase a plaque in honor of Mark to be placed at the Community Missions 8th Street Drop-In Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
