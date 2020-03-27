Clear
Mark D. Morgan, 62

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mark D. Morgan, 62, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.

Mark was born on January 3, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Louis D. and Charlotte E. (Grossman) Morgan.

He was a member of the Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree and MoilaShrine Temple, both of St. Joseph, MO. He was honored to serve as Moila Potentate in 2018 and as director of the Moila Hot Sand Bugs. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #64 A.F. & A.M. of Wathena, Kansas and served as councilman for the cities of Wathena and Troy. Mark was a Journeyman Lineman by trade, however recently he was employed with MCON driving truck number 04.

Mark married Janet Spellmeier on September 18, 1982. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles “Chuck” Morgan.

Additional survivors: 3 daughters; Courtney Shaw, (Tyler) and granddaughters Morgan and Luna

Whitney Meng, (Darryl) and grandson Otto

Bailey Matney (Jake)

Sister, Sheila Higdon (Steve Moppin)

Numerous nieces and nephews

Mark was a devoted husband, father, and Papa. He was very passionate about sports, especially the Kansas Jayhawks, and nobody was exempt from his pranks. In addition, he was actively involved with his daughters and spent many summers coaching softball. He remains undefeated in family games of H.O.R.S.E.

The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. AJ & staff and NEK Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Moila Transportation Fund or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Due to the current conditions related to the virus outbreak there will be no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation will be held at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Saturday.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

www.harmanrohde.com

