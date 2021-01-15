Clear
Mark D. Robertson, 69

Mark D. Robertson, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home with his loving wife, Cheryl, by his side.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:46 PM

He was born March 23, 1951 in St. Joseph to Orville L. and Frances E. (Weber) Robertson.
Mark married Cheryl Justus on June 12, 1971. She survives of the home.
Starting in 1969, he worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years. He then worked as a warehouse supervisor at Ventura Foods for seven years.
Mark enjoyed fishing with his son and grandson. He loved the beach in Florida, and being with his kids and grandkids. He was a jokester, always playing jokes on the family.
He was a kind-hearted and loving man who never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; father, Orville; brother, Clint Robertson; brother-in-law, Frank “Buck” Justus Jr.; and parents-in-law, Frank “Brownie” Justus and Crystal Justus.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Robertson; son, Mark C. Robertson (Rayanne); daughter, Carrie Words (Larry); two grandsons, Connor Words and Riley Robertson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
