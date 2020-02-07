Clear

Mark Daniel Colgan, 42

Visitation: Thursday, February 6th, 2020 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, February 7th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 9:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mark Daniel Colgan, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born July 11, 1977.
Mark was a 1996 graduate of Central High School; he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from MWSU. Mark worked for 17 years for the St. Joseph School District and the last several years as a home health caregiver.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Mark was an avid reader. He loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, biking and fishing, often with his dad, brother and son.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Alice Summers and Dale and Dorothy Kern.
Survivors include the light of his life, his son, Noah Colgan; stepdaughter, Shelby Merrill; Melanie (Abels) Colgan; parents, Dan L. and Susan (Summers) Colgan; brother, Brent Colgan (Julie); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to InterServ c/o Wesley Weightlifters or Meals on Wheels.

