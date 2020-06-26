Clear

Mark Douglas Stickler, 64

Visitation: Thursday, June 25th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, June 26th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mark Douglas Stickler
1955-2020

Mark Douglas Stickler, 64, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born November 25, 1955.
Mark had an infectious smile and kind heart. He was always willing to help those in need. Mark enjoyed live music, good home cooking, and the open road.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Stickler and Shirley (Millikan) Benjamin.
Survivors include his two daughters, Hannah Marie Stickler and Molly Brooke Stickler; brother, Rustin Stickler; grandson, Simon Campbell; and countless loved ones.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the funeral home to help defray with funeral expenses. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

