Mark E. Carter 62, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 in a North Kansas City hospital. He was born June 7, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Wilma & Loris Carter. He attended Savannah High School, and he worked at A&M Heating and Cooling as an Installer. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, horshoes, and working. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lora Wright, and brother, Mike Carter. Survivors include; wife, Mona Carter of Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Connie Carter and Kristy Carter (Doug Sweitzer), son, Mark (Kristie) Carter Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren, and a brother, Dale (Tammy) Carter Jr. Mr. Carter will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.