Mark E. Carter 62, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 in a North Kansas City hospital. He was born June 7, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Wilma & Loris Carter. He attended Savannah High School, and he worked at A&M Heating and Cooling as an Installer. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, horshoes, and working. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lora Wright, and brother, Mike Carter. Survivors include; wife, Mona Carter of Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Connie Carter and Kristy Carter (Doug Sweitzer), son, Mark (Kristie) Carter Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren, and a brother, Dale (Tammy) Carter Jr. Mr. Carter will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mark E. Carter 62, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 in a North Kansas City hospital.
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:39 AM