Mark Edward Thomas 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mark Edward Thomas
October 30, 1959 - January 19, 2019
Mark Edward Thomas 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Saturday January 19, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born October 30, 1959, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by father, James Edward Thomas, mother, Mary Frances Cote', brother, Michael Thomas. Survivors include daughter, Jamie Tompkins, brother, Donald Thomas, sisters, Janice Swisher, and Kay Limle. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.
