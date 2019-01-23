Mark Edward Thomas
October 30, 1959 - January 19, 2019
Mark Edward Thomas 59, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Saturday January 19, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born October 30, 1959, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by father, James Edward Thomas, mother, Mary Frances Cote', brother, Michael Thomas. Survivors include daughter, Jamie Tompkins, brother, Donald Thomas, sisters, Janice Swisher, and Kay Limle. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
