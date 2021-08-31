Mark Noland, 60, Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.

He was born December 18, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Francis and Dixie (Auxier) Noland. From 1978 to 1991, he worked construction with his father in Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mark married Evelyn Marie Komer on May 9, 1981, following a relentless pursuit of her that began in junior high. They shared 40 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Carpenters Local Union No. 110. He retired from Lawhon Construction in 2015.

Mark was very comedic, sarcastic, and witty. He told great “dad” jokes and loved making people laugh.

He enjoyed going on annual motorcycle trips with his brothers, especially out West. He enjoyed a good cold beer or a glass of whiskey. He also was an avid gun enthusiast, liked to tinker in the garage, and had recently taken up painting.

Above all, Mark was a devoted family man who was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Noland.

Survivors include his father, Frank Noland; wife, Evelyn; children, Corina Merritt, Amanda Stuke (James), and Nathan Noland (Lindsay); grandchildren, Michelle, Moriah, and Emery Merritt, Ava Curnutt, Madelyn and Molly Stuke, and Lydia Noland; siblings, Mike Noland of Edmond, Oklahoma and Greg Noland (Judy) of Agency, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Jenell Evans of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sarah Reese, Dana Wilson, and Tyler Noland.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.