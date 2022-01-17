Mark Shirley, 60

Mark Shirley went to be with the Lord, his Savior on Dec. 22, 2021, with his wife and children by his side.

He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24, 1961, to Gloria (Waters) Rutledge and Charles (Dick) Richard Shirley.

Mark married Sherry Hoffman Trail on April 16, 1988, sharing 33 glorious years together.

Mark worked as a truck driver and a dispatcher for over 30 years, retiring from Mid-Cities Motor Freight in St. Joseph.

Mark was a wonderful dad to his daughter, Tasha Hoffman (Anita Hearn) and his son, Rhudy Hoffman (Shawna Hoffman).

Mark had seven grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Mark will be cremated, under the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Friends and family will gather at Green Valley Baptist Church at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2021, for a Celebration of Life gathering.