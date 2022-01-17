Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mark Shirley, 60

Mark Shirley went to be with the Lord, his Savior on Dec. 22, 2021, with his wife and children by his side.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:02 PM

Mark Shirley went to be with the Lord, his Savior on Dec. 22, 2021, with his wife and children by his side.

He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24, 1961, to Gloria (Waters) Rutledge and Charles (Dick) Richard Shirley.

Mark married Sherry Hoffman Trail on April 16, 1988, sharing 33 glorious years together.

Mark worked as a truck driver and a dispatcher for over 30 years, retiring from Mid-Cities Motor Freight in St. Joseph.

Mark was a wonderful dad to his daughter, Tasha Hoffman (Anita Hearn) and his son, Rhudy Hoffman (Shawna Hoffman).

Mark had seven grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Mark will be cremated, under the care of Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Friends and family will gather at Green Valley Baptist Church at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2021, for a Celebration of Life gathering.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories