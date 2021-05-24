Clear
Mark Steven Applegarth, 60

Mark Steven Applegarth, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:36 PM

He was born August 17, 1960 to Samuel and Phyllis (Carter) Applegarth.
Mark enjoyed working on cars, gardening and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Applegarth; and nephew, Christopher Ryan.
Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Applegarth; wife, Dawnetta Applegarth; brothers David (Tina) and Clifton Applegarth; sister, Candy Churchill (Rick); stepsons; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends Noon to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

