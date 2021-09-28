Mark Steven King, 62, of Cameron, passed away September 16, 2021. Mark was born June 4, 1959 to Roy Jr. and Carla (Ballinger) King in Cameron.
Mark was a 1977 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a self-employed auto detailer.
He is survived by: fiancée, Denise McCrorey of the home; mother, Carla King, Kidder, MO; son Brandon (Penny) King, Kansas City, Mo; daughters Chandra Hendricks, Kansas City, Mo, Rachel King, Edgerton, Mo; several grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Mark was cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Mark's home. Come join family and friends to celebrate Mark's life.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
