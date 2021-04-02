Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mark W. Blakley, 56

Mark W. Blakley, 56, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 1:34 PM

Mark W. Blakley, 56, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
He was born December 27, 1964 in Atchison, Kansas to Glen and Katherine (Bromley) Blakley.
Mark married Cynthia Ketchum June 21, 2001. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mark was preceded in death by his daughters, Amanda Yeager, Mary Blakley; stepson, Elmo Lyons; mother, Katherine Blakley; brother, Glen Raymond Blakley, Jr.
Additional survivors include daughter, Allison Blakley; stepdaughter, Chelsee Shelton (Eric); father, Glen Blakley; sister, Glenda Ide (Reed Kline); 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Reece Nichols Office, 3827 Beck Rd. St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories