Mark Wayne Cook 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born November 18, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Lois and Charles Cook. Mark was preceded in death by parents. Survivors include: brothers: Jerry (Gladys) Cook, Cosby, MO, and Timmy Cook, St. Joseph, and a sister, Marie Hoffman, as well as several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday with Funeral Services following at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rob Diamond Officiating. The Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.