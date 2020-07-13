Clear

Mark Wayne Cook, 59

Visitation: Friday, July 17th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, July 17th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 9:24 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mark Wayne Cook 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born November 18, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Lois and Charles Cook. Mark was preceded in death by parents. Survivors include: brothers: Jerry (Gladys) Cook, Cosby, MO, and Timmy Cook, St. Joseph, and a sister, Marie Hoffman, as well as several nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday with Funeral Services following at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rob Diamond Officiating. The Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories