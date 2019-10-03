Marla Mae Means (McCrary), 77, Manchester, Missouri

Obituary

Marla M. Means

1941-2019

Manchester, Missouri- Marla Mae Means, age 77, passed away peacefully October 1st, 2019 due to complications arising from a hip fracture. She was born October 24th, 1941 to Murray and Nellie McCrary.

Marla spent her life working hard for her family and being a loving mother and wife. She graduated from the University of Missouri and began a career as an elementary school teacher soon after. In 1982, she started her own business, Kastle Keepers, in Columbia, MO, which she later sold and began a second career working at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. She cared deeply for abandoned pets and loved all that nature had to offer. She loved running and traveling and was always open to a new adventure, including skydiving! She enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren and taking walks in parks with her family. Marla’s hands were rarely at rest, always looking for ways to be of service for others. When any of her children needed her, she would drop everything and help in any way she could. She was kind and compassionate to those in need.

Marla was married to James Means, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her brothers Murray, John and Jim; her sisters Sharon and Sheila; her children Lisa, James and Shari; her four grandchildren Emma, Tyler, Owen and Ellie and several nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply. We will miss her.

Services: 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.