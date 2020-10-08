Marlene J. Bottorff, 85

Joplin, MO…..Marlene J. Bottorff, age 85, was born July 31, 1935 the daughter of Peter and Ida (Kaufman) Krehbiel at Newton, KS and passed away October 2, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri.

Marlene attended McPherson High School. Marlene and Ivan Bottorff met September 1954 and were engaged to be married September 2, 1955. They were married April 7, 1956 in Moundridge, Kansas and to this union two sons were born. Marlene was an active member of First Baptist Church in Luverne, Minnesota for many years prior to moving to Cameron, Missouri and was a former employee of Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan E. Bottorff; brother, Loren Krehbiel; sister, Venita Patchin.

Survivors include her two sons, Kevin (Joyce) and David (Diane) Bottorff; grandchildren, Lindsey, AJ, Jared (Laci), Zachary and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Bradley and August; and many nephews and nieces.

Graveside Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m Tuesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Contributions: Hopewell Cemetery or Josh McDowell Ministry. Online Condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com