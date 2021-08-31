Clear
Marlene Kay Leeson, 69

Marlene Kay Leeson, of Savannah, Mo, known to everyone as "Bobbie", passed on August 13, 2021 after cancer arrogantly declared battle with her on July 9, 2021. Despite how it may appear, cancer soundly lost that battle.

Bobbie was born to Marvin and Katherine Thornton on July 15, 1952.

Bobbie married Ronald Leeson on August 22, 2000. He survives of their home.

She is also survived by her daughter; Pamela Sten (Nick Patterson), her stepson; Lawrence Leeson (Brenda) and their children, her brother; Dean Thornton, her brother; James (Pauline), her brother; Richard (Sue), and a large extended family.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister; Donna Jean Shineman, her brother; Roger Thornton, and her brother; Larry Thornton.

Bobbie’s favorite color was blue. Some of the things she enjoyed most were caring for her family, making her home beautiful, filling her home with snowmen at Christmas, eating vine-ripened tomatoes in the summer, playing “bingo” and savoring a cup of coffee first thing each morning. It made her very happy to help others. She rarely turned down an opportunity to contribute and she rarely passed by a stranger in need without offering something to assist.

Bobbie was fond of telling people they were welcome to be whomever they wanted to be so long as they afforded her the same grace. Speaking of grace, she embodied it. She accepted and triumphed over every challenge along her path.

Many of us will say she was one of the strongest women we knew. Along with inspiring us with her grace and strength, she gifted steadfast support to anyone she loved.

She would ask us to support one another and to support those strangers in need that we meet along the way. “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Do not question where she has gone. Undoubtedly, heaven was made with people like Bobbie in mind.

The family will receive 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at the Heaton Bowman Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, MO. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Savannah. Inurnment will follow the service at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah.

The family requests that all in attendance at the visitation and memorial service please wear a mask.

