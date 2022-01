Marlous Hawkins, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021.

She was born March 21, 1940, in Wahpeton, ND to Robert and Irene Fruetel. They preceded her in death. Marlous married Milton Haedt on August 17, 1958. Milton preceded her in death February 25, 1985. She married Emmett Hawkins August 29, 1986. Emmett preceded her in death March 27, 2014.

She worked for Thomas Construction in St. Joseph and Kansas City and worked for Lawhon Construction Company for 32 years, retiring 2002.

Marlous was an avid bowler and was a member of the Missouri Bowler’s Hall of Fame. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all their activities. She crocheted many blankets and was a fierce canasta player.

She is survived by son – Tim Haedt (Khris) Wathena, KS, two daughters – Jody Paden (Bryan) Wathena, KS, Diane Fuller, Castle Rock, CO, brothers – Mike Fruetel (Vicki) and Steve Fruetel, both of Grand Forks, ND, seven grandchildren – Jess Herbster (Tyler), Annika Franken (Aaron), Jared Paden (Korri), Mallory Valenstein (Eric), Natalie Tarkowski (Andrew), Nick Haedt (Jordan), Bryce Paden (Hannah), and 18 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.