Marlys “Marcie” E. Thedinger, 91, Prairie Village, KS.

Obituary

Marlys Enabnit Thedinger

April 5, 1928 - August 24, 2019

Marlys “Marcie” E. Thedinger, died August 24th, 2019 in Prairie Village, KS. She was born April 5, 1928 to LuVerne and Magdalene (Kuhlers) Enabnit in Mason City, IA. Marcie was a graduate of Meservey High School, Meservey, IA and Christian College, Columbia, MO where she met her loving husband, Robert Louis Thedinger. They were married on July 4, 1947 at the Cathedral Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Theda Compton (John) and her five children - Robert Scott, (Patricia), Bradley (Roys), Britt (Kelly), Bart (Amy), and Stephanie (Joseph). She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, sister-in-law Eileen Beauford and grandchildren Therese and Coleman. Marcie's 5 children, 19 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren were a source of great joy for her.

She participated in many church, charitable and civic activities. These included St. Ann Catholic Church, Rockhurst High School and College, The American Royal and the Mir House of Prayer, St. Joseph, MO. She was a former board member of Columbia College, Columbia MO and the Albrecht -Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph, MO. She and Robert were longtime members of The Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher. They were instrumental in the 1995 renovation of the Cathedral Catholic Church in St Joseph

The family expresses its gratitude to all of Marcie's caregivers especially Denise Goldenberg.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 7, Saint Joseph Cathedral

Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 6, St. Ann Catholic Church, Prairie Village, Kansas. The family will gather with friends 6:30-7:30 P.M. Friday, September 7, St. Ann Catholic Church, Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Ann Catholic Church, Prairie Village, or charity of Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com