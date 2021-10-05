Marolyn Henry, 74

Marolyn Joy Henry was born May 27, 1947 in Conover, NC. She lived there until 3 years old, when her family moved to a dairy farm in Phillipsburg, MO.

She attended Dry and Dusty Country School through 8th grade, then completed schooling in Lebanon.

Her first two years of college were in Concordia, MO, then she transferred to Chicago, Ill, where she attended Concordia River Forest. The highlight was going on a World Tour with her 1969 Accapella Choir.

She taught four years in Bronxville, NY, and was a housemother at the college. She decided that she would move to Springfield, MO, to acquire her Masters in Counseling. The first night of the first class, she met her soul mate, Suzanne Phares, August of 1973. From that point on, they enterrwined their families and lived a joyful life of working in professions they felt served people. The shared a love of family, friends, camping, pets, all of nature, exploring, and their love of the Colorado mountains. Her love of music was a constant, cheering the Kansas City Chiefs provided good times and every special sight in nature was a moment of gratitude.

After spending nine months following graduate school and finding no jobs, Marolyn and Suzanne moved to St. Joseph, Missouri in May 1975. She taught the first year at St. Francis Catholic School. The remaining years until June of 1999, she worked for the St. Joseph School District.

She became an Episcopalian with Suzanne in 1976 and served as a substitute organist at Christ Episcopal Church in her early years in St. Joseph. Playing and listening to the pipe organ was very special to her.

Unfortunately, life took a turn in 1989 when exposed to formaldehyde fumes in a brand new travel trailer. By 1999, she was forced into early retirement by toxic exposures at her school. At that time, all chemicals that are considered part of everyday life caused reactions. Still she and Suzanne lived life with joy and gratitude though it was a much change of life.

After being chemically injured so severely in 1999; she and Suzanne formed a chemical injury support group in 2002 that at one time had over 100 members spanning the nation.

Marolyn is survived by Suzanne Phares of the home and Zach, her miniature schnauzer.

Predeceased were parents Bill and Madalon Henry, second parents Bert and Maxine Phares, sister Jodie, and special aunts, Dorothea and Margaret Phares.

Additional survivors are brothers Floyd (Leslie), Bill (Violeta), Doug (Karen) Phares, and sister Jeanette Milner (Jace) and dear long-time friend Joan Dixon; Nephews, Josh (Carly) Phares, Paul (Christina) Henry, Brian Phares; niece Vannessa Henry (Brad) McPheeters; great nephews Stuart and William; and other loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO.

No flowers please, but contributions to the animal rescue of your choice or The World Wildlife Fund would be appreciated.