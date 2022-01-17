Marsha Joanne Grimmig 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care hospital. She was born February 23, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of the late Hilda and Leroy Langston. She worked at Weidmaier's Truck Stop, and MoKan Containers. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Grimmig, sisters, Linda Langston, Anna Donaldson, Marie Dunfield, and Barbara Schimmel, brothers, George Bascue, Michael Bascue, and Leroy Langston. Survivors include: son, Todd Pace (Debbie McGuire), grandchildren, Jaymz, Dillon, and Allie, brothers, Robert (Candace) Langston and Kenneth (Beverly) Langston, sisters, Teresa Maasen, and Mary (Fred) Donaldson, brother in law, Ted Schimmell, companion, Danny Smith, and his children: Sabrina and Shane Colby, stepchildren: Ronald (Danielle) Grimmig, Emil (Tina) Grimmig, and Sandy Gumfory, as well as several step grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 AM on Monday with funeral services and public live stream: 11:00 am, Monday, January 10, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Richard Dunfield officiating. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:48 PM