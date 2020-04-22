Clear
Marsha L. (Thornburg) Rocha, 69

No services are scheduled at this time.

Marsha L. (Thornburg) Rocha, 69, of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. Marsha was born February 13, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to Guy Curtis and Ellen Chloe (Day) Thornburg. She was a school bus driver in Raytown, MO for 18 years and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. Marsha is survived by her husband, David G. Rocha; children Eugenia L. (Wade) McClendon of St. Joseph, MO, and David A. (Veronica) Rocha of Platte City, MO; grandchildren Jordan Ingram, Morgan McClendon, Paige Rocha, Jaclyn McClendon, and Eli Rocha; siblings Larry Withrow, Sharon K. Thornburg, and Otto Eugene Thornburg; and numerous friends and extended family. Online condolences can be left on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

