Marsha Lynn Beckett (Scott), 62, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Marsha L. Beckett

1957-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Marsha Lynn Beckett, 62, Cameron, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with her family by her side.

Marsha was born February 17, 1957 to James E. and Geraldine (Huckaby) Scott in Columbia, Missouri.

She was a 1975 graduate of Hickman High School, Columbia, MO and a 1979 graduate from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO.

On October 11, 1980, Marsha married Wilfred “Bill” Beckett, Jr. in Columbia, Missouri.

She spent her working years at various companies before settling in to help her husband in the family business, Beckett Gas and philanthropic work. Her passion was family and travel, especially in the Caribbean.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan; father, James; step-father, Warren Dampf; grandparents, Bertie and Jean Huckaby and Elva and Edith Scott; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ann Beckett.

Survivors: husband, Bill, of the home; son, Tyler (Bless) and granddaughter, Mira Beckett, North Kansas City, MO; mother, Gerri Scott, Columbia, MO; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Sifers, Granby, CO; niece and nephew, Ashley and Brad Sifers; step-brother, John (Marcia) Dampf.

Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Graveside Inurnment: 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Marsha Beckett Memorial Fund to benefit local charities and causes. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.