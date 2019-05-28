Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marsha Lynn Beckett (Scott), 62, Cameron, MO

Visitation Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Service Thursday, May 30th, 2019 10:30am Graveside

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Marsha L. Beckett
1957-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Marsha Lynn Beckett, 62, Cameron, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
Marsha was born February 17, 1957 to James E. and Geraldine (Huckaby) Scott in Columbia, Missouri.
She was a 1975 graduate of Hickman High School, Columbia, MO and a 1979 graduate from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO.
On October 11, 1980, Marsha married Wilfred “Bill” Beckett, Jr. in Columbia, Missouri.
She spent her working years at various companies before settling in to help her husband in the family business, Beckett Gas and philanthropic work. Her passion was family and travel, especially in the Caribbean.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan; father, James; step-father, Warren Dampf; grandparents, Bertie and Jean Huckaby and Elva and Edith Scott; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Ann Beckett.
Survivors: husband, Bill, of the home; son, Tyler (Bless) and granddaughter, Mira Beckett, North Kansas City, MO; mother, Gerri Scott, Columbia, MO; sister-in-law, Judy (Tom) Sifers, Granby, CO; niece and nephew, Ashley and Brad Sifers; step-brother, John (Marcia) Dampf.
Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Graveside Inurnment: 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Marsha Beckett Memorial Fund to benefit local charities and causes. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events