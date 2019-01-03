Marsha S. VanGaasbeek, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at her home.

Marsha was born on September 18, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Jack and Wanda Lee (Salisbury) Kennedy. She was a graduate of Central High School and received her LPN from Hillyard Vo Tech School of Nursing.

Mrs. VanGaasbeek retired from the Community Blood Center after 27 years, and had previously worked at the Thompson-Brumm-Knepper Clinic and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Marsha was an active member of Wyatt Park Christian Church and regularly attended the Central Alumni monthly luncheons. She was talented in knitting, sewing, garage selling and gardening and always enjoyed spending time with friends and catching up with her family.

Marsha married Rodney VanGaasbeek on December 18, 1965. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1997.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. VanGaasbeek was also preceded in death by a sister, Tamara Swoboda and nephews Shawn.

Marsha is survived by her son, Chad VanGaasbeek (Christy) and their daughter Blakely; two sisters, Cindy Delaney (Mike) and Jill Foster (Mark); Nieces and Nephews, Ashley, Casey, Lynley, Jenny, Adam, Polly, Jonna and Robin

Services 10:00 AM Friday, January 4, at Wyatt Park Christian Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Family to Receive Friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Mosaic Life Cancer Center.