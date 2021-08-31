Clear
Marta Louise Dawson, 45

Marta Louise Dawson 45, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:33 PM

Marta Louise Dawson 45, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home. She was born August 11, 1975 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Linda and Franklyn Dawson. She attended Central High School, and worked at several are hotels in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed Bingo, Lottery, Kansas City Chiefs, and making people laugh, but most especially she enjoyed her family and grandchildren. She was a former member of the Central Assembly of God Church. Marta was preceded in death by her father, Franklyn Dawson. Survivors include, mother, Linda M Dawson of St. Joseph, sons, Dalton (Nakita) Eaton, Shawnee Mission, KS, Dylan Dawson, and Drake Dawson of St. Joseph, and daughter, Meagan Eaton, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Dalton Jr, and Hazelyn Eaton, Heaven & Skylar Dawson, sister, Mary Silvey, and brother, Frankie Dawson both of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2:00 PM on Thursday with Funeral Services and public live stream at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery St. Joseph, MO. Memorials are requested to the Marta Dawson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

