Martha Ann Wilson July 17, 1938 - September 10, 2019

Martha Ann Wilson 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born July 17, 1938 in Cambridge, NE, daughter of the late Ada and Frank ODonnell. She graduated from Faucett High School class of 1956. She worked at Whitaker Cable, and at the Missouri Methodist Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching cooking and cop shows. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene Wilson, son, Leslie Fay Frederick Sr., daughters, Glenda Wilson, and Lisa Michelle Frederick, grandson, Leslie Fay Frederick Jr. Survivors include, daughters, Lori Frederick, St. Joseph, MO, Jerri (Don) Fischer, Agency, MO, and Kay (Kevin) Ulmer, Michigan City, IN, seven grandchildren: MerRanda (Justin) McHam, Kyle (Brandi) Ulmer, Keith Fischer, Andrew (Michelle) Fischer, Kelsie (Aaron) Dixon, Tassy (Brandon) Murray, and Melani Frederick, 16 great grandchildren, and brother, Charles (Allison) ODonnell.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes or Leukemia Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.