Clear

Martha Ann Wilson July 17, 1938 - September 10, 2019

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes or Leukemia Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Martha Ann Wilson 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born July 17, 1938 in Cambridge, NE, daughter of the late Ada and Frank ODonnell. She graduated from Faucett High School class of 1956. She worked at Whitaker Cable, and at the Missouri Methodist Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching cooking and cop shows. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene Wilson, son, Leslie Fay Frederick Sr., daughters, Glenda Wilson, and Lisa Michelle Frederick, grandson, Leslie Fay Frederick Jr. Survivors include, daughters, Lori Frederick, St. Joseph, MO, Jerri (Don) Fischer, Agency, MO, and Kay (Kevin) Ulmer, Michigan City, IN, seven grandchildren: MerRanda (Justin) McHam, Kyle (Brandi) Ulmer, Keith Fischer, Andrew (Michelle) Fischer, Kelsie (Aaron) Dixon, Tassy (Brandon) Murray, and Melani Frederick, 16 great grandchildren, and brother, Charles (Allison) ODonnell.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, the family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes or Leukemia Foundation. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events