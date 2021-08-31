Clear
Martha Corene Mitts, 100

Martha Corene Mitts, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:12 AM

She was born October 12, 1920 in Tarkio, Missouri to Millard and Elsie (Black) Logan.
Corene married Charles Henry Mitts on November 16, 1942. He preceded her in death.
She then shared over three decades of her life with Walter “Brownie” Brown until his death in 1987.
She was a bank teller for 45 years.
Corene enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. She also was a longtime member of Deer Park Methodist Church.
She loved her family and spending time with them.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jack Logan, Millard Logan, Marlin Logan, and Marjorie Goacher.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Pierce (Dick); four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, LaVaun Powers; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
