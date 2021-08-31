Martha Corene Mitts, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.

She was born October 12, 1920 in Tarkio, Missouri to Millard and Elsie (Black) Logan.

Corene married Charles Henry Mitts on November 16, 1942. He preceded her in death.

She then shared over three decades of her life with Walter “Brownie” Brown until his death in 1987.

She was a bank teller for 45 years.

Corene enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. She also was a longtime member of Deer Park Methodist Church.

She loved her family and spending time with them.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jack Logan, Millard Logan, Marlin Logan, and Marjorie Goacher.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Pierce (Dick); four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, LaVaun Powers; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.