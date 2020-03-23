Martha Edwards, 92, of Smithville, MO passed away, March 18, 2020.

She was born on November 1, 1927 to Harley Franklin and Nina Elsie (Burdette) Howard in Paradise, MO. Martha grew up in Paradise and graduated from Smithville High School. On November 11, 1945 she was united in marriage to Jess Alan Edwards. After their marriage they lived Edgerton where they farmed and made their home.

Martha was a member of the Paradise Methodist Church, Little Platte Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church in Smithville. She was also a member of 4-H and was President of the PTA at Smithville Elementary. Martha loved springtime and looked forward to planting her garden every year. The fresh produce that the garden provided allowed her to prepare delicious meals for her family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant brothers, Glenn and Valdemir, sister, Barbara DuBois, twin brothers, Dwight Howard and Duane “Tiny” Howard; and her sons, William “Billy” Edwards and David Edwards.

Martha is survived by her husband, Jess Alan Edwards; son, Leslie (Barbara) Edwards; grandchildren, Tanya (Shane) Faherty, Aaron Edwards, Rick Edwards, Jennifer (Brad) Wade, Jessica (Jerad) Foster, Jon Edwards and Joe Edwards; great-grandchildren, Seth and Hannah Faherty, Jessie Edwards, Mirah and Pierce Wade, Lincoln and Nora Foster, Noah Edwards; sisters, Patty (Gus) Baker and Marilyn (Ernest) Mosby; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Private Family Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.