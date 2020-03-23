Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Martha Edwards, 92

Services to be held at a later date. Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Martha Edwards, 92, of Smithville, MO passed away, March 18, 2020.

She was born on November 1, 1927 to Harley Franklin and Nina Elsie (Burdette) Howard in Paradise, MO. Martha grew up in Paradise and graduated from Smithville High School. On November 11, 1945 she was united in marriage to Jess Alan Edwards. After their marriage they lived Edgerton where they farmed and made their home.

Martha was a member of the Paradise Methodist Church, Little Platte Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church in Smithville. She was also a member of 4-H and was President of the PTA at Smithville Elementary. Martha loved springtime and looked forward to planting her garden every year. The fresh produce that the garden provided allowed her to prepare delicious meals for her family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant brothers, Glenn and Valdemir, sister, Barbara DuBois, twin brothers, Dwight Howard and Duane “Tiny” Howard; and her sons, William “Billy” Edwards and David Edwards.

Martha is survived by her husband, Jess Alan Edwards; son, Leslie (Barbara) Edwards; grandchildren, Tanya (Shane) Faherty, Aaron Edwards, Rick Edwards, Jennifer (Brad) Wade, Jessica (Jerad) Foster, Jon Edwards and Joe Edwards; great-grandchildren, Seth and Hannah Faherty, Jessie Edwards, Mirah and Pierce Wade, Lincoln and Nora Foster, Noah Edwards; sisters, Patty (Gus) Baker and Marilyn (Ernest) Mosby; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Private Family Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories