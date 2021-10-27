Martha Espino Gallardo 51, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at her home. She was born July 9, 1970 in San Juan De Guadalupe, Durango, daughter of Maria Esperanza and Everardo Enriquez. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Survivors include: daughter, Hortencia Llanas and Guadalupe Llanas, son, Cruz Llanas, mother, Maria Esperanza Roman Gallardo, and several brothers and sisters.
The Mass of Christian Burial and public live stream will be celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1:30 pm at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm, Saturday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
