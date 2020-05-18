Martha F. “Marte” Waller-Anderson

1926-2020

Martha F. “Marte” Waller-Anderson, 93, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She was born December 15, 1926 in Buffalo, New York.

Marte married George Waller May 9, 1944; he preceded her in death June 18, 1983.

She was a 1944 graduate of Agency High School in Agency, Missouri. Marte worked at Southwestern Bell and retired in 1972.

She enjoyed crafting, painting, and crocheting.

Marte was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances (Tregay) Bierly, and son, George L. Waller.

Survivors include her children, John Waller (Liz), Sandra Sue “Suzie" Harris (Larry), Elizabeth Jeanne Waller, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private Farewell Services Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America or St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlin, South Dakota.