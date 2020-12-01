Martha Irene (Cookie) Parvin, 69

Cookie Parvin, 69, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 30, 1951 to Hubert and Betty (Jones) Burnett.

Cookie attended Cameron High School and worked as a Paraprofessional for the Cameron School District for over 22 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of the Cameron First Assembly of God Church and her love for God was foremost in her life. She loved to sing her praises to the Lord, with her favorite music being hymns and old gospel music. She especially loved singing harmony with her sisters through the years with her sister, Betty Ann, playing the piano. Music continued to bring her peace during her final days. Cookie was incredibly proud to have been raised in one of the most loving families and gave everything she had to make sure that love was carried on in all that she did. Her deep love and generosity has touched and impacted so many lives. She was always looking for unique ways to make those she cared for feel loved and special and poured her entire heart into each gift and expression of love. One of the most important things to Cookie was to carry on traditions and keep the memories of those she loved alive. Cookie and her husband, Allen, had a love of a lifetime that will continue to be endless. Cookie was an incredibly devoted mother to their daughter, Tammy, and son-in-law, Randy, and she was most proud of her grandsons, Andy and Noah; they were truly the lights of her life and everyone knew it. She will be deeply missed by them and the rest of her family and loved Forever and Ever, Amen.

Preceding her in death: parents, Hubert and Betty Burnett; brother, David Burnett; sister, Betty Ann Riley; nephew, Jay Riley and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors: husband, Allen Parvin, of the home; daughter, Tammy (Randy) Jaggars; grandsons, Andy (Elizabeth) Jaggars and Noah Jaggars; siblings, Laura (Howard) Hullinger, Mike (Donna) Burnett and Teresa (Chris) Lee, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Packard Cemetery.

