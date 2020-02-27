Martha Jane Miller, 94, of Savannah, passed away at a local senior care facility on February 25, 2020. Martha was born March 19, 1925 at Guilford, Missouri to Earl W. and Elsie G. (Brittain) Manship. She was a 1943 graduate of the Bolckow High School.

Martha lived in Guilford, Rea and Bolckow before graduation and moved to St. Joseph, Missouri where she was employed by the Army Effects Bureau. She married Virgil Leonard Miller December 1, 1945 after he returned home from WWII. They made their home near Bolckow, Missouri where they engaged in diversified farming until they retired and moved to Savannah in 1985. Martha was a member of the United Methodist Church for 74 years, first at Bolckow and then Savannah.

Serving God was her highest calling. Other interests were gardening, rock hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing and playing cards with her family and friends. She served in many areas of her community as Sunday School teacher, 4-H cooking and sewing instructors, 4-H Andrew County food judge, Andrew County Republican Committee Woman and election judge and most recently the greatest sports fan for her grandchildren. She was known to be an awesome cook and housekeeper with food with irresistible food and floors so clean you could eat off them. She will be greatly missed by family but rejoicing in lory with Jesus Christ.

Martha was preceded in death by: her husband, Virgil Miller; parents, Earl and Elsie Manship; brothers, W. V. (Bill), Donald and Alva Manship; and sister, Mildred House. Survivors are four daughters, Donna Louise (Dusty) Baumann of Greenville, Texas; Adala Carlene (Keith) Neff of Maitland, Missouri; Sheila Rose (James) Ruse of Gallatin, Missouri; Pamela Jane (Lloyd) Sybert of Bolckow, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Additional survivors are sisters; Lorraine Waugh and Ruth Chambers, brothers; Dale and Lester Manship.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Open Door Christian Center in Bolckow, MO. Visitation and family receiving times will be from 10:30:00am-11:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Open Door Christian Center in Bolckow, MO. Burial will follow Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow, MO.