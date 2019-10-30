Martha Jean Albers, 62, St Joseph, MO

Martha Jean Albers, 62, passed away at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Martha was born April 19, 1957, to Adam and Mildred (Schwebach) Huss in St. Joseph, Missouri

She graduated from Troy High School in 1975. She attended Platte Gard Business College.

She married Ronald Albers on July 24, 1976 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansas. He survives of the home.

She worked at Reagan Whittaker Insurance Co. in St. Joseph for a year and the 1st. Bank of Troy and then Pony Express Community Bank for 40 years as bookkeeper/teller and then Assistant Cashier, retiring in 2018.

Martha was an active member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the women’s council and had positions of music director and cantor, singing for many religious events. She was also a 4-H leader for the Midway Meadowlarks Club from 1988-2003. She also enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Stephen Huss; father-in-law, Charles Albers; and mother-in-law, Virginia Albers.

Additional survivors: son, Curtis (Jaime) Albers; daughter, Laura (Jordan) Thacker; grandchildren, Cooper and Claire Albers; brother, William (Nancy) Huss; sisters, Barbara (Kent) Luedke and Mary Sutton; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Sarah) Albers; Daniel (Kathy) Albers, Steven (Candy) Albers; sister-in-law, Linda (Marvin) Gaither; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 2, 2019 – 10:00 A.M.

At: St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Bendena, Kansas.

Rosary: 7:30 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy, Kansas, with visitation to follow until 9 P.M. Friends may call after 12 noon Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Moray Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas.

Memorials: Highland Ambulance or St. Benedict’s Catholic Church.

www.harmanrohde.com

SERVICES

Funeral Service

Saturday, November 02, 2019

10:00 AM