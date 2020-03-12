Clear

Martha L. "Marta" Brown, 78

Graveside Service: Friday, March 13th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Ashland Cemetery. 2324 Ashland Ave., St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:58 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1941-2020

Martha L. “Marta” Brown, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Marta married Vernon Clifford Brown August 13, 1957.
She was a cosmetologist.
Marta enjoyed arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Madison and Gertrude Moore; caregiver, Charlotte Williams; and daughter, Sheila Brown.
Survivors include care providers, Shaun Maggers and Amy Jenkins; cousin, Burroughs York; Dr. LouAnn Crouther; and many other loving family members.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church.

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
