Clear

Martha Louise (Holt) Alcox, 93, of Maryville, MO

Graveside Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:00 AM Lathrop Cemetery Clinton Street Lathrop, MO 64465

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Martha Louise (Holt) Alcox, 93, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of the Hamilton, Gallatin, and Lathrop, MO, areas, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Maryville.
Martha was born in Clinton County, MO, on November 15, 1925. Her parents were Daniel Layton and Annie Elizabeth (Hudson) Holt, they preceded her in death. She married Warren Dwight Alcox on April 25, 1942, in Lathrop, MO, and he passed away on July 29, 1994. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Bud) Boyles, Maryville, her grandson, David (Alana) Boyles, Jefferson City, MO, and 2 great grandsons, Clayton and Quinton Boyles.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, MO. No formal visitation is planned.
Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution’s can be made in Martha’s name to the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Friday into Saturday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events