Martha Louise (Holt) Alcox, 93, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of the Hamilton, Gallatin, and Lathrop, MO, areas, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Maryville.

Martha was born in Clinton County, MO, on November 15, 1925. Her parents were Daniel Layton and Annie Elizabeth (Hudson) Holt, they preceded her in death. She married Warren Dwight Alcox on April 25, 1942, in Lathrop, MO, and he passed away on July 29, 1994. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Bud) Boyles, Maryville, her grandson, David (Alana) Boyles, Jefferson City, MO, and 2 great grandsons, Clayton and Quinton Boyles.

Graveside services and burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, MO. No formal visitation is planned.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution’s can be made in Martha’s name to the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, MO.