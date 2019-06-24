Martha "Marti" Chandler, 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, slipped into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Living Community of St Joseph. She was born June 21, 1938 in Plattsmouth, NE, daughter of the late Frances and Glen Carneal. She completed her education from Plattsmouth High School in 1955 and later became a practical nurse.

Marti consider her greatest accomplishment in life to be the raising of seven children who became responsible and successful contributors to their respective communities and careers: Tony (Mary Ann) Dudik, of St. Joseph, Randy (Diane) Dudik of St. Joseph, Cathy (Philip) Musser of Overland Park, KS, Carol (Derek) Conard, of St. Joseph, Lloyd "Buck" (Laura) Graham, of St. Joseph, Chuck (Melanie) Dudik of Camp Pendleton, CA, and Channce (Julie) Chandler, St. Joseph.

In addition to raising her family, Marti also worked at Creighton Hospital in Omaha, NE and Loma Linda University Hospital in Loma Linda, CA and Sister's Hospital in St. Joseph. She served as director of youth at King Hill Christian Church for numerous years, even as she supported her family by working for many St. Joseph residents as a house cleaner, and working during the autumns at the sales shed of Hunt's Orchard in Amazonia. Her last sever years of employment were at Dollar General on King Hill Ave, where she became a friend to many of the customers and always had a cheerful smile and kind word to share.

Marti is survived by all her children, brothers, Tom Carneal of Maryville, Mo, Sam (Sandy, deceased) Carneal of Amazonia, Mo, and John (Brenda) Carneal of Amazonia. She leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE at 1:00 p.m Thursday. Memorials are suggested to be made to the donor's choice. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com