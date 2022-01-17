Cameron, Missouri- Martha Sue (Susie) Griffin, 87, passed away, January 10, 2022.

Susie was born August 14, 1934 to J. Merritt and Pearl (Keltner) Campbell, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a payroll clerk for Suburban Propane until retiring. She was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.

Susie married Carl Griffin in Quincy, California.

She is preceded by her parents; husband; and 2 sons, Stephen and Richard.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Debbie (Tom) Goble, Borger, Texas and Diana (Stan) Amey, Bonaire, Georgia; grandson, Elliot (Shawn) Hilton, and great-granddaughter, Phoebe Hilton, of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Susie loved her church, community and friends.

She will be greatly missed.

There is no scheduled service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.