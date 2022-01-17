Clear
Martha Sue (Susie) Griffin, 87

Martha Sue (Susie) Griffin, 87, passed away, January 10, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:01 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Martha Sue (Susie) Griffin, 87, passed away, January 10, 2022.

Susie was born August 14, 1934 to J. Merritt and Pearl (Keltner) Campbell, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a payroll clerk for Suburban Propane until retiring. She was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.
Susie married Carl Griffin in Quincy, California.

She is preceded by her parents; husband; and 2 sons, Stephen and Richard.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Debbie (Tom) Goble, Borger, Texas and Diana (Stan) Amey, Bonaire, Georgia; grandson, Elliot (Shawn) Hilton, and great-granddaughter, Phoebe Hilton, of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Susie loved her church, community and friends.
She will be greatly missed.

There is no scheduled service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
