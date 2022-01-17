Cameron, Missouri- Martha Sue (Susie) Griffin, 87, passed away, January 10, 2022.
Susie was born August 14, 1934 to J. Merritt and Pearl (Keltner) Campbell, in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was a 1952 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a payroll clerk for Suburban Propane until retiring. She was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church.
Susie married Carl Griffin in Quincy, California.
She is preceded by her parents; husband; and 2 sons, Stephen and Richard.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Debbie (Tom) Goble, Borger, Texas and Diana (Stan) Amey, Bonaire, Georgia; grandson, Elliot (Shawn) Hilton, and great-granddaughter, Phoebe Hilton, of Warner Robins, Georgia.
Susie loved her church, community and friends.
She will be greatly missed.
There is no scheduled service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.