Martha Wallace, 60

A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at King Hill Cemetery.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Martha Wallace 60, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at a Riverside health care facility. She was born August 30, 1959, daughter of Bonnie & Ernest Baugh. She served in the US Air Force for 12 years. Martha was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Baugh, mother, Bonnie Baugh, brothers, David, Wiley, Earl, & Patrick, and sisters, June Melton and Janice Baugh. She is survived by sister, Faye Griffin of Detroit, MI, brothers, Steve Baugh, Miles (Susan) Bradford, Mark Baugh, and Phillip Baugh, brother-in-law, Robert Melton, and sister-in-law, Myra Baugh. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Inurnment will be held at a later date at King Hill Cemetery.

